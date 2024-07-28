EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in C3.ai by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

