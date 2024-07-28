EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

