EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.