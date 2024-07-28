EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.