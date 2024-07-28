EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $76.01 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.