EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

