EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

