EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after purchasing an additional 504,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

