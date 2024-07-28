EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

