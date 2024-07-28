EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

