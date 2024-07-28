EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 301.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Sabre Stock Up 0.9 %

SABR opened at $3.48 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

