EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Canoo alerts:

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOEV opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canoo ( NASDAQ:GOEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.