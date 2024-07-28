EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

