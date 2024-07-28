EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

