EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

EQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$96.72 on Friday. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

