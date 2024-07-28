Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

