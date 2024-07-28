ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.31 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,643.46 or 0.99983632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00072569 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01679571 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

