Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.08. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 8,335 shares trading hands.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
