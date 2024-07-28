Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.08. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 8,335 shares trading hands.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth about $54,202,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.