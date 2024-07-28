Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.25 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 393,041 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.