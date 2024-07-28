Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $286.74 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

