Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 38,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,501 in the last three months. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

