Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

