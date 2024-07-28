Evercore ISI Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

CMG stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 1,305,666 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

