Evercore ISI Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $205.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.10.

Impinj Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PI opened at $160.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $181.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $732,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $41,929,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 102.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 30.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,252,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

