Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Aballi purchased 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Exagen worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Exagen Stock Performance

XGN opened at $2.01 on Friday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

