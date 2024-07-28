Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. 807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

