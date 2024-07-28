Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) vs. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Financial Contrast

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 4.82% 11.17% 6.41% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Ezenia!’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $44.18 million 0.40 $2.01 million $0.36 8.53 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Risk and Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Ezenia! on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations. Its products have applications in healthcare, education, government, defense, and commercial environments. The company was formerly known as VideoServer, Inc. Ezenia!, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Weare, New Hampshire.

