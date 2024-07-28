Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

