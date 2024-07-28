Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 517,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 33.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

