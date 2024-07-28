Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down to $35.43

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.43, but opened at $34.32. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 48,199 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes



Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

