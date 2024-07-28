Ferrovial (FER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.2 %

FER opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

