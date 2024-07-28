Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,974,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 1,530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of FBASF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
About Fibra UNO
