Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,974,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 1,530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of FBASF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

