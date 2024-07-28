First American Financial’s (FAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $66.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

