First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 72,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 157,062 shares.The stock last traded at $43.59 and had previously closed at $44.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

