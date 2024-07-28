First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Posts Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

