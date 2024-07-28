First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,893.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $2,110.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,112.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,736.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,625.65.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.