First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Raised to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

