First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) PT Raised to $45.00

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Financial by 6,849.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

