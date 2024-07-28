First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) PT Raised to $45.00

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Financial by 6,849.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
