First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of FHB opened at $26.10 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

