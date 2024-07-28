First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,094,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

