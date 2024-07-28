First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 55,928 shares.The stock last traded at $39.25 and had previously closed at $39.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. On average, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

