First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) versus Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Financial Analysis

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $41.82 million 2.01 $8.71 million $2.50 10.24 First Mid Bancshares $386.95 million 2.43 $68.93 million $3.10 12.71

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 18.62% 10.49% 0.97% First Mid Bancshares 17.01% 10.56% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Prime Meridian and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prime Meridian pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Prime Meridian on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

