First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 165.1% in July

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the June 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.97.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.