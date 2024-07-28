First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 1%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $196.94 and last traded at $195.86. 119,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 388,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

