First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.25

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 19342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $931.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 175,641 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

