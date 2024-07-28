First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 139,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 74,700 shares.The stock last traded at $71.74 and had previously closed at $70.85.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.