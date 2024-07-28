First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.31

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $99.77, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $928.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 240,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.