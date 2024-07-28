First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.31

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $99.77, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $928.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
