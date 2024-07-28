First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.42

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 424268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
