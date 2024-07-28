First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.42

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 424268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

