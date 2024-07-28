FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,631,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,741.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 285,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

