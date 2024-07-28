FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.